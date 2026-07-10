Menifee 'Bluff Fire' map, evacuation updates: Videos show massive blaze in Riverside County

Around 50 personnel were assigned to the incident, along with 12 fire engines, a helicopter and additional resources. Air tankers were also requested to support firefighting operations. Firefighters focused on both stopping the vegetation fire and protecting nearby homes.

CAL FIRE Riverside Unit said the fire was burning through light and medium vegetation fuels in a brush-covered area near residential neighborhoods. Early reports from firefighters described a slow to moderate rate of spread, but the fire later became more established as crews continued their attack.

The Bluff Fire continued to burn near homes in Menifee, Riverside County, California, on Thursday evening, prompting localized evacuations and a large emergency response. According to CAL FIRE, the vegetation fire was reported shortly before 3:46 p.m. PDT near Pacific Bluff Street and Brentworth Street. What began as a small brush fire later grew to an estimated 10 to 15 acres. Fire officials said structures were under immediate threat as crews worked to slow its spread. Evacuations were ordered in parts of Highland Court and the Bell Mountain area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Information from CAL FIRE and the WatchDuty incident tracking system showed the fire burning in the foothills and open brush areas around Menifee. Camera views from the region captured a visible smoke plume rising above the hills. The affected area includes a mix of residential streets, open land and vegetation-covered slopes, creating concerns about the fire moving closer to structures.

As of the latest updates Thursday evening, the fire remained active and crews continued working on containment efforts.

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Fire in Ladera Ranch fully controlled after rapid response While firefighters battled the Bluff Fire in Riverside County, officials confirmed that the Narrow Fire in Ladera Ranch, Orange County, has been fully knocked down and controlled.

According to official Orange County Fire Authority records, the fire started around 4:45 p.m. PDT on July 7 near Narrow Canyon Road and Acaster Way. The fire initially covered about a quarter-acre before growing to roughly 5 acres. Forward progress was stopped in less than two hours.

Investigators determined the fire started after juveniles ignited rolls of toilet paper in a backyard bordering open space. The flames spread into dry hillside vegetation and rapidly moved through brush behind nearby homes.

OCFA, CAL FIRE and law enforcement agencies responded with ground crews and aircraft. Helicopters dropped water on the fire while air tankers laid down retardant lines to protect homes near Snowbush Street and surrounding neighborhoods.

Also Read: Encino fire: Brush fire off Encino Avenue in Los Angeles County, residents report smoke; map, visuals

By about 6 p.m., officials reported that forward progress had been halted. Crews later completed mop-up operations, checking for hot spots and hidden embers. Authorities said no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. The final burned area remained about 5 acres, and the incident has since been closed.