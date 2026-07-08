Novato fire: Evacuations ordered near Sequoia Glen Lane in Marlin County; check map, visuals
A 2-acre wildfire near Sequoia Glen Lane in Novato prompted evacuations due to nearby structures. Fire crews are responding as smoke spreads.
A fire broke out near the Sequoia Glen Lane in Novato, Marlin County, California on Tuesday afternoon. According to Watch Duty, the fire is now around two acres. However, evacuations have been ordered in the area as the location of the fire is close to structures.
Multiple engines are responding to halt the progress of the fire. Novato residents are reporting smoke in the area.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More