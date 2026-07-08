Layton fire: Blaze near Clearfield threatening structure, multiple units responding; visuals emerge
A fire, named the Ridgewood Fire, has broken out in Layton, Utah.
A fire has broken out in Layton, Utah, in the area of W 2825 N and 725 W, near the area of the Weber State University Layton campus, according to Watch Duty. The fire, named the Ridgewood Fire is located in Davis County.
Here is the visual:
Here is an another visual:
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Evacuations underway, structural threat reported
Units are on scene of the fire, which poses an immediate structural threat near the Ridgewood trailer park at 2825 N 725 W, in the Sunrise Dr area, south of Hill Air Force Base, as per SLC Scanner. A reverse 911 alert has been issued and localized evacuations are underway.
Incident Command has requested a full first alarm assignment to respond to the fire, SLC Scanner reported. Authorities have advised people to avoid the area and stay safe.
No information on the cause of the fire, its size in acres, has been released by officials yet.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More