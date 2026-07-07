Evil Dead Burn stars Hunter Doohan, Souheila, Luciane reveal film's goriest scene that made them squirm | Interview
The stars of the upcoming Evil Dead film talk to Hindustan Times about life, death, zombies, and more.
Trust the Evil Dead franchise to find more innovative ways to kill people than ever seen before. The film series returns to theatres this week as Evil Dead: Burn, the latest instalment, hits the screens. Ahead of the release, the film’s stars, Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub, and Luciane Buchanan, sit down with Hindustan Times to talk about the film and their experiences working on it.
The scene that gave the actors the shivers
The Evil Dead franchise is known as much for its gore as it is for finding new, grisly ways to show death. When asked if there was a scene that gave the actors the creeps while filming it, Hunter Doohan has a carefully crafted and spoiler-free answer. “That for me that it's was one of the first things we teased where I'm smashing something. That means when I'm crushing someone's head with my bare hands,” says the actor.
Evil Dead Burn sees Luciane Buchanan play Thya. The trailer shows how she starts out as a normal woman, only to turn into an evil Deadite as the story progresses, hunting her own boyfriend (played by Hunter). We ask her what more fun is: playing the victim or the hunter, and she is prompt to answer, “Oh, the hunter, 100%. It’s so fun. Just teasing them and getting inside their heads was so, so fun.”
Would the actors survive a zombie apocalypse?
The film gives a fair idea of how their characters would react in battle against the dead. But how would Hunter, Luciane, and Souheila fare? Hunter feels he’d be the first to die. “I’d give up. If it's zombie-apocalypse preparation, it's just too much for me. I'm out,” he says with a laugh. Luciane adds, “So, we'll sacrifice Hunter first 'cause he's happy to go. And then we'll (her and Souheila) talk about it, cry about it, and then probably I'll go next.”
The technicality of the shoot
There are urban legends that when such films are shot with some element of the paranormal or the supernatural, the shoot also gets a little eerie. But the actors say this shoot was so technical that they never had the time to think about the spooky aspects. Luciane explains, “It's planned so meticulously that it's not scary at all. Honestly, it was like we're in a sports team all together.”
Souheila Yacoub adds, “I remember the oner (the film’s one-shot take), for example. It was just me crawling, but at the rhythm of the scene, like pitch it up and run. I have a camera in front of me. I need to be low because of the camera, because if I go too high, they see the cable, and I need to get the right rhythm, because then they need to catch the table, but not too close to. I had thousands of stuff I needed to think of for that scene. So it was very complicated but beautiful.”
Directed and co-written by Sébastien Vaniček and produced by Rob Tapert and series creator Sam Raimi, Evil Dead: Burn arrives in theatres on July 10.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More