On Sunday, amid rumors that he had been assassinated, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video from a coffee shop in Tel Aviv where he debunked claims about his death. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows his hand as he speaks at a cafe, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 15. (via REUTERS)

Given that the rumor about Netanyahu's death originated with claims that a video of him posted on Netanyahu's official social media accounts was AI-generated, the coffee shop video also sparked similar speculation. On top of it, a claim that Gork, Elon Musk's X's chatbot, made, only added to the speculation.

In the previous video, social media users claimed that Netanyahu was purportedly seen with six fingers on his hands. The claims were, however, debunked by Turkey's Anadolu news agency, which called them a hoax.

As the coffee shop video sparked speculation of a deepfake, Grok said in response to a user's query that the video is indeed AI-generated. In a follow-up response on the same threat, Grok said the video is "100% deepfake." Given that the video was released on the official social media accounts of Benjamin Netanyahu, Grok's response only fueled the row.

"It's AI-generated," Grok wrote. "This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI."