Is Netanyahu's coffee shop video AI-made? Grok's claim reignites 'dead' rumor; ‘100% deepfake’
Amid assassination rumors, Benjamin Netanyahu posted a coffee shop video denying his death, but speculation grew after Grok called it a “100% deepfake.”
On Sunday, amid rumors that he had been assassinated, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video from a coffee shop in Tel Aviv where he debunked claims about his death.
Given that the rumor about Netanyahu's death originated with claims that a video of him posted on Netanyahu's official social media accounts was AI-generated, the coffee shop video also sparked similar speculation. On top of it, a claim that Gork, Elon Musk's X's chatbot, made, only added to the speculation.
In the previous video, social media users claimed that Netanyahu was purportedly seen with six fingers on his hands. The claims were, however, debunked by Turkey's Anadolu news agency, which called them a hoax.
As the coffee shop video sparked speculation of a deepfake, Grok said in response to a user's query that the video is indeed AI-generated. In a follow-up response on the same threat, Grok said the video is "100% deepfake." Given that the video was released on the official social media accounts of Benjamin Netanyahu, Grok's response only fueled the row.
"It's AI-generated," Grok wrote. "This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI."
When asked again, Grok replied: "Yes, 100% sure—it's an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public café while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech."
The rumors about a potential assassination of Benjamin Netanyahu have been doing the rounds on social media since the US-Israeli strike on Tehran led to the death of Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
When those rumors were debunked, with photos of Netanyahu regularly shared on his social media handles, a new rumor that Netanyahu's brother, Iddo, and Israel National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, were killed in an airstrike, similarly went viral. But they were also debunked in no time, as both Iddo Netanyahu and Ben Gvir continue to be safe.
Also read: Trump drops bombshell while Netanyahu disappears from public eye, is Mojtaba Khamenei still alive?
Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu Today?
Going by the social media accounts of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Prime Minister of Israel, the 76-year-old is still in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, apart from the video in the coffee, the PMO's X account shared a clip from a news broadcast amid the Iran war.
Here's the post:
Before the coffee shop video, the last update from the official Israel PMO handle was on Friday, March 13. The absence of any posts on Saturday significantly boosted the rumor about Netanyahu's death.
Notably, after the initial US-Israeli strike, now-debunked claims went viral that Netanyahu had fled to Berlin, Germany, amid a potential Iranian attempt to assassinate him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More