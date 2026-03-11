'Where is Itamar Ben Gvir?': Israel National Security Minister's whereabouts in focus amid Netanyahu, brother Iddo hoax

Several people are wondering where Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister is, after claims of him being injured in Iranian strikes were debunked. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister. (Bloomberg)

“Where is Ben Gvir?,” several people asked on X. This comes after social media accounts claimed that strikes in Tel Aviv, Israel's capital, had left Ben Gvir injured. However, the claims of injury were false. Claims were made that he was hurt when his house purportedly caught fire. However, no official confirmation of his home being targeted during the attack on Tel Aviv exists.

Ben Gvir update: Latest on Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is believed to be alive. As of March 11, he is believed to be in Israel, dispatching of his duties as National Security Minister.

Ben Gvir was reportedly last photographed on March 1, as he visited the site of a rocket strike in Tel Aviv.

When rumors about Ben Gvir's injury began to circulate, some posts had claimed that Israeli media was falsely saying he was in a car accident to hide the purported injury from an Iranian air strike. However, there were no such reports to that effect.

Ben Gvir was involved in a car accident in April 2024, when his vehicle ran a red light and hit another car. This caused the SUV to flip over. Ben Gvir was travelling with his daughter and they both reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Benjamin Netanyahu, brother Iddo hoax debunked Amid the Iranian airstrikes, claims were also made that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his brother Iddo were killed. However, these are untrue since there are no reports of the either having been hit by Iran's missiles.

The conflict with Iran has intensified since joint US and Israel strikes took out their supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iranian troops have since then decided to put a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and there were also reports that they might be laying mines there, which would make it deadly for merchant vessels to cross and would disrupt the flow of oil and natural gas to nations. US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning that action would be incoming if they tried to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iddo Netanyahu is Benjamin Netanyahu's younger brother. He is a physician as well as an author. Trained as a radiologist, Iddo studied medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and then worked in the US. Apart from medicine, he has written several plays and books.