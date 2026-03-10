Was Itamar Ben Gvir injured and Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed in Iranian air strikes? Fact check
Viral posts falsely claim an Iranian strike in Tel Aviv killed Iddo Netanyahu and injured Itamar Ben-Gvir. No reports or official confirmation support them.
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has seen a surge of misinformation, as unverified claims and clips do the rounds on social media. The latest to go viral concerns Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, and Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many social media accounts are claiming that an Iranian air strike in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, has led to the death of Iddo Netanyahu and injured Itamar Ben Gvir after the latter's house purportedly caught fire.
However, the claims are false. There are no reports or official confirmation that Itamar Ben Gvir's residence in Tel Aviv was targeted in an air strike. There are also no reports of an attack on Iddo Netanyahu. The claims that they were hit are hoax, Ht.com can confirm.
Some of the posts say Israeli media is reporting falsely that Ben Gvir was involved in a car accident to hide the purported injury from an Iranian air strike. But, in reality, there are no reports to that effect.
For instance, here's a post:
The news spread on the back of Ben Gvir's involvement in a car accident back in April 2024 in Ramle, Israel. The vehicle he was traveling in ran a red light and collided with another car, causing the SUV to flip over. Ben Gvir, his daughter, and the driver of the car reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The 49-year-old was not involved in any car crash recently, contrary to what the posts claim.
Here's a claim on Iddo Netanyahu's death:
What To Know On Iran's Air Strikes
Iran's most recent wave of air strikes on Israel occurred between February 28 and March 4 in the aftermath of the assassination of former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli air strikes.
ACLED data records over 90 attempted strikes by Iran against Israel in this period. Around 20 civilian areas have been hit and at least 10 deaths have been reported. per ACLED.
Fars News Agency of Iran, believed to be close to the IRGC reported that more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2000 drones were fired, 40% of which were aimed at Israel. The rest were US bases in the Middle East.
