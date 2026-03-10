Was Itamar Ben Gvir injured and Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed in Iranian air strikes? Fact check

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has seen a surge of misinformation, as unverified claims and clips do the rounds on social media. The latest to go viral concerns Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, and Iddo Netanyahu, the brother of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili on January 28, 2026. (AFP)

Many social media accounts are claiming that an Iranian air strike in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, has led to the death of Iddo Netanyahu and injured Itamar Ben Gvir after the latter's house purportedly caught fire.

However, the claims are false. There are no reports or official confirmation that Itamar Ben Gvir's residence in Tel Aviv was targeted in an air strike. There are also no reports of an attack on Iddo Netanyahu. The claims that they were hit are hoax, Ht.com can confirm.

Some of the posts say Israeli media is reporting falsely that Ben Gvir was involved in a car accident to hide the purported injury from an Iranian air strike. But, in reality, there are no reports to that effect.

For instance, here's a post: