Iran laying mines in Strait of Hormuz? Trump shares chilling news; ‘completely destroyed…’
President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran on Truth Social amid reports that they were planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz to restrict vessel movement.
President Donald Trump shared chilling news of US action on Iranian military vessels after issuing a stern warning on Truth Social amid reports that they were planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
This comes during the ongoing conflict between the Middle Eastern nation and Israel and US, after the two jointly launched strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
The Strait of Hormuz became a key point as the Iranian troops put a chokehold, severely restricting vessel movement. With 20-30 percent global oil and one-third of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through it daily, this has created massive problems and sparked fears of shortages. Trump had earlier urged vessels to cross the Strait of Hormuz saying that the US had massively damaged Iran's military infrastructure. However, if the Iranian navy were to lay mines in the waters of the strait, this would be deadly, given the chokehold point.
Also Read | Middle East war: global economic fallout
However, now, Trump has given confirmation of military action as per CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.
What Trump said about Iran laying mines in Strait of Hormuz
Jacobs shared on X that Trump had confirmed there were mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz and added that the US had hit 10 of them in the last few hours.
“US ‘completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow’,” Jacobs reported the president say.
Earlier Jacobs had shared “U.S. intelligence assets have begun to see indications Iran is taking steps to deploy mines in Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Iran is using smaller crafts that can carry 2 to 3 mines each. While Iran’s mine stock isn’t publicly known, estimates over the years have ranged from roughly 2,000 to 6,000 naval mines of Iranian, Chinese and Russian-made variants.”
Trump, meanwhile, had written on Truth Social “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”
The president had further added “If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More