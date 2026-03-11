Iran laying mines in Strait of Hormuz? Trump shares chilling news; ‘completely destroyed…’

President Donald Trump shared chilling news of US action on Iranian military vessels after issuing a stern warning on Truth Social amid reports that they were planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump warned Iran against planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The image of the mines is for representational purposes. (X/@SwanDesk)

This comes during the ongoing conflict between the Middle Eastern nation and Israel and US, after the two jointly launched strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Strait of Hormuz became a key point as the Iranian troops put a chokehold, severely restricting vessel movement. With 20-30 percent global oil and one-third of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through it daily, this has created massive problems and sparked fears of shortages. Trump had earlier urged vessels to cross the Strait of Hormuz saying that the US had massively damaged Iran's military infrastructure. However, if the Iranian navy were to lay mines in the waters of the strait, this would be deadly, given the chokehold point.

However, now, Trump has given confirmation of military action as per CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

What Trump said about Iran laying mines in Strait of Hormuz Jacobs shared on X that Trump had confirmed there were mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz and added that the US had hit 10 of them in the last few hours.

“US ‘completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow’,” Jacobs reported the president say.