'Level never seen before': Trump warns Iran of fresh consequences over mines in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has warned Iran of fresh military consequences amid reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to Truth Social, the US leader warned of military action at a “level never before seen” if Iran did not remove any alleged mines in the key strait. POTUS added that if these mines were placed and removed by Iran, it would be a “step in the right direction” for the country. (AFP)

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," wrote Trump on social media.

"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!” he added further.