'Level never seen before': Trump warns Iran of fresh consequences over mines in Strait of Hormuz
Taking to Truth Social, the US leader warned of military action at a “level never before seen” if Iran did not remove any alleged mines in the key strait.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has warned Iran of fresh military consequences amid reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to Truth Social, the US leader warned of military action at a “level never before seen” if Iran did not remove any alleged mines in the key strait.
“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," wrote Trump on social media.
POTUS added that if these mines were placed and removed by Iran, it would be a “step in the right direction” for the country.
"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!” he added further.
Iran laying mines in Strait, says report
As per a CNN report, Iran has started to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Citing two people familiar with US intelligence, CNN added that a few dozen mines have already been laid out in the strait in recent days.
This report comes as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed control of the strait along with Iran’s traditional navy. The IRGC has warned that any ship passing through the strait, especially American and Israeli ships and tankers, would be attacked.
This report of alleged escalation in the Strait also comes after US energy secretary Chris Wright deleted a post on X which had said the US Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz "to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets."
Following this, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi’ on X accused the US of posting fake news to manipulate the markets.
“US officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets. It won’t protect them from the inflationary tsunami they’ve imposed on Americans”, the Iranian foreign minister wrote.
“Markets are facing biggest shortfall in HISTORY: bigger than Arab Oil Embargo, Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Kuwait invasion COMBINED”, he concluded.
