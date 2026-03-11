Here are the latest economic events in the Middle East war on Tuesday: Middle East war: global economic fallout

- Hormuz confusion -

The United States' energy secretary said in a video posted to X that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz but then the post was deleted within minutes.

The White House subsequently stated that the US Navy had not escorted any tankers through the strategic Gulf passage.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said no US Navy vessel has "dared" approach the strait, which they had virtually closed in retaliation of the US-Israeli strikes that killed their supreme leader.

- Stocks recover -

Global stock markets pushed higher after US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the US-Israel war on Iran was "going to be ended soon".

- Energy prices slide -

World oil prices also dropped thanks to Trump's comments, leading the market to believe relief was coming after crude had soared to almost $120 per barrel Monday.

Brent crude, the benchmark international contract, was down 9.8 percent at $89.22 per barrel around 1830 GMT.

US crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 11.1 percent at $84.29.

European gas prices tumbled around 19 percent with the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, considered the European benchmark, trading at around 44.80 euros, after rising sharply the day before.

- Iran warns on oil -

Iran vowed to block oil exports from the Gulf while its war with the United States and Israel continues, in a stark rebuke to Trump's boast that the conflict was all but over.

Its Revolutionary Guards Corps mocked Trump's apparent bid to lessen the economic impact of the war, warning: "The Iranian armed forces... will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice."

- UAE refinery -

The region's biggest single-site oil refinery, at Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates, was closed on Tuesday as a precaution after a drone attack on the industrial complex that houses it caused a fire, a source familiar with the situation told AFP.

A driver working at the complex, who requested not to be named, told AFP they saw "bursts of fire rising from the complex, with loud sounds like explosions".

- G7 energy ministers -

Member states of the International Energy Agency met for crisis talks to assess security of supply and the potential release of emergency stocks as the Middle East war roils markets, the body's chief said.

- Egypt hikes fuel prices -

Egypt raised domestic fuel prices by up to 30 percent on Tuesday, blaming "exceptional" global energy pressures caused by the Middle East war, which has disrupted oil supplies and shipping routes.

The increases, announced by the petroleum ministry, apply to gasoline, diesel and natural gas used in vehicles.

- India tightens gas controls -

India ordered tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions caused by the war, with restaurants warning it could spark widespread closures.

The world's most populous nation is the fourth largest liquefied natural gas buyer and second-largest buyer of liquefied petroleum gas used for cooking much of which is sourced from the Middle East.

- EU urges lower energy taxes -

EU energy chief Dan Jorgensen called on the bloc's member states to lower taxes on energy where possible to help European businesses and consumers.

- SAS hikes prices -

Scandinavian airline SAS said it will introduce a "temporary" price increase due to soaring oil prices triggered by the war in the Middle East.

