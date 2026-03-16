Trump says US 'destroyed everything, but oil pipes' in strikes on Iran's Kharg Island

“We left the pipes. We didn’t want to do that, but we could do that on five minutes’ notice,” Trump said.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday stated that during a past military operation, the US attacked Iran’s Kharg Island and destroyed nearly all structures on the island, sparing the oil facilities.

Trump said, the decision to leave the oil intact as strategic, noting it was made with the possibility of “someday rebuilding Iran” in mind.



Kharg Island, is central to Iran’s oil system since it hosts the main terminal that oversees the country’s oil exports.

Earlier, Trump said on Saturday said that the United States may hit Iran’s Kharg Island a few more times “just for fun”, a day after he said American forces had “obliterated” targets on the Islamic Republic’s “crown jewel”.

Also read| 'Just for fun': Trump warns of 'more' US strikes on Iran's Kharg Island

Notably, Iran claimed that the US used “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to carry out strikes on Kharg Island. The authorities also called on people to move away from locations where it said US forces were taking shelter.

US Central Command said on Saturday morning that it carried out “precision strikes” on 90 military targets while “preserving the oil infrastructure.” Later that day, Trump said, “We totally demolished Kharg Island, but we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”

“We’ve totally decimated it,” the president said in an interview with NBC News.

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“Except, as you know, I didn’t do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years,” he added.

Notably, the island serves as the export terminal for about 90% of Iran's oil shipments and lies roughly 300 miles (483 km) north west of the strait.

Iran’s armed forces said that any strike on the country’s oil and energy infrastructure would lead to attacks on facilities belonging to oil companies working alongside the US in the region, local media reported.