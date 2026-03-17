How Mojtaba Khamenei cheated death and escaped seconds before US-Israel strike
Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly survived an Israeli missile strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his wife, Haddad.
Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly escaped death by seconds during the Israeli missile strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after stepping out of the compound moments before the attack, according to a report citing leaked audio from an internal Iranian meeting.
The strike, carried out on February 28 as part of Israel’s Operation Epic Fury, targeted the Tehran compound of the longtime Iranian leader and killed several senior officials and family members.
Track Live Updates on US-Iran war here
According to a report by The Telegraph, the leaked audio captures remarks made during a March 12 meeting of senior Iranian clerics and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for the late leader’s office, reportedly told officials that Mojtaba Khamenei had been inside the building with his father shortly before the attack but stepped outside moments before missiles struck.
“God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” Hosseini was quoted as saying in the recording. “He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile.”
Soon after he left the building, Israeli Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles hit the compound, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officers and relatives, the report said.
Hosseini reportedly told the gathering that at least three missiles were used in the strike. One missile hit the section of the compound where the elder Khamenei was located, while another struck Mojtaba Khamenei’s residence on an upper floor. A third missile hit the home of his brother-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani.
The recording also described the devastating impact of the attack. Hosseini said Iranian military chief Mohammad Shirazi was killed in the strike and that his body was severely damaged.
“He was blown to pieces – they could find nothing from him, and at the end they found a few kilos of flesh and identified it as his body,” Hosseini reportedly said.
Another missile struck the residence of Bagheri Kani inside the compound, with Hosseini claiming the blast was so powerful that it “cut his head in half.”
According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei escaped the attack with only a minor injury to his leg. However, his wife, identified as Haddad, was killed instantly in the strike.
Another son of the late leader, Mostafa Khamenei, and his wife reportedly survived the attack unharmed.
The leaked audio has surfaced amid growing speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition and whereabouts. The new supreme leader has not appeared publicly since the conflict began, and his absence has fuelled rumours about the severity of his injuries.
Some reports have suggested he may have suffered far more serious injuries, including the loss of a leg and severe internal damage, though these claims have not been confirmed.
What Trump says on Mojtaba Khamenei's health
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that American officials were uncertain about the Iranian leader’s status.
“A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured. They’re saying that he lost his leg, one leg, and he’s been hurt very badly. Other people are saying he’s dead,” Trump told reporters.
“We haven’t seen him at all. We don’t know if he’s dead or not,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Kulkarni
Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.Read More