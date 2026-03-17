How Mojtaba Khamenei cheated death and escaped seconds before US-Israel strike

Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly escaped death by seconds during the Israeli missile strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after stepping out of the compound moments before the attack, according to a report citing leaked audio from an internal Iranian meeting. A woman holds up a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

The strike, carried out on February 28 as part of Israel’s Operation Epic Fury, targeted the Tehran compound of the longtime Iranian leader and killed several senior officials and family members.

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According to a report by The Telegraph, the leaked audio captures remarks made during a March 12 meeting of senior Iranian clerics and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for the late leader’s office, reportedly told officials that Mojtaba Khamenei had been inside the building with his father shortly before the attack but stepped outside moments before missiles struck.

“God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” Hosseini was quoted as saying in the recording. “He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile.”

Soon after he left the building, Israeli Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles hit the compound, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officers and relatives, the report said.