Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was 'wary' of Mojtaba taking over as Iran's Supreme Leader: Report

Weeks after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, US intelligence reports have claimed that the 86-year-old slain leader was "wary" of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, taking over as his successor. 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei was named as Iran's Supreme Leader, a week after Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes. (File Photo/AP)

As per a CBS report, sources familiar with the matter have stated that US intelligence told President Donald Trump that Ayatollah Khamenei was unsure about his son replacing him. Follow LIVE updates on the US-Iran war here

An analysis procured by US intelligence sources showed that Khamenei reportedly believed that Mojtaba was "not bright enough" to take over as the Supreme Leader.

CBS News further reported that the father was aware that his son had "issues in his personal life," according to sources within the administration.

After taking over as Supreme Leader, in his first statement, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge those who have been killed in the strikes by the US and Israel.

Khamenei also called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain shut.

Also Read | A vow, threat, and resolve: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's first message amid US-Iran war

‘Don’t know if he's alive' However, despite his threats, US President Donald Trump believes that Khamenei 'may be dying," if not "already dead."

Days after his speech, Trump told NBC News that he has been hearing that Mojtaba Khamenei has also died.

"I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him. I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender," Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump has further said that, despite Khamenei taking over, Iran remains "leader less."

"Their leadership is gone. Their second leadership is gone. Now their third leadership is in trouble, and this is not somebody that the father even wanted," Trump told Fox News in an interview.