Chef Vikas Khanna hosts NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani for iftar at Bungalow, 25 years after first meeting him

Vikas shared a reel on Instagram showcasing how the restaurant prepared for Zohran’s visit, which is not very different from other days for the Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant, but definitely more emotional for the host.

Earlier in March, the MasterChef India judge had a nostalgic moment as he hosted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at his flagship restaurant, Bungalow, in East Village, during the month of Ramadan .

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has had a fairy tale journey, starting his culinary experience in Amritsar as a teenager and now owning luxury dining establishments across the globe.

The experience of hosting Zohran at his establishment made Vikas nostalgic, as he had known the Mayor a long time before he became a prominent figure in American politics, as well as his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair.

Zohran posed for photographs with the team, as well as visited the kitchen after his meal to compliment the staff for the “incredible food.”

Flower petals and lit lamps welcomed guests, setting the mood for a dreamy evening curated by the chef himself. The Mayor arrived dressed in a comfortable attire comprising a dark blue full-sleeved t-shirt, dark pants and a matching cap, and of course, his signature heart smile.

The celebrity chef penned an emotional caption for the reel showcasing Zohran’s visit, reminiscing about the time that they first met and how they had kept in touch since.

“It was in 2001 when I first met Zohran Mamdani,” he wrote. “I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name — it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair.”

“One day, Mira walked in with her very young 8-year-old son, Zohran,” he continued. “Mira was one of the most supportive humans I met in New York. Over the years, we stayed in touch, and I had the privilege of catering some of her events.”

After more than two and a half decades, when he is hosting Mayor Mandani at his own award-winning establishment, for Vikas, it was a ‘life coming full circle’ moment.

“And today, 25+ years later, I had the honour of cooking for that same young boy — now a global leader shaping the future of New York City. Life truly comes full circle,” read the caption. “When Mysha served him a date to break his fast today, it was an emotional and deeply proud moment for us.”

The chef signed off, saying, “Thank you @zohrankmamdani for celebrating Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was deeply personal 25 years ago — and it feels even more meaningful today.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.