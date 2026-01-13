Zohran Mamdani, wife Rama Duwaji move into new home: Pics of 11000 sq foot historic mayor’s residence Gracie Mansion

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Syrian illustrator and animator Rama Duwaji, have moved into the official mayor’s residence in Manhattan. Mamdani shared pictures of them beginning the new chapter on Instagram. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji move into the official mayor residence, Gracie Mansion.

On January 12, Mamdani shared the photos and wrote, “Rama and I feel lucky to be starting a new chapter the way so many New Yorkers have, by moving to a new part of the city. We’re grateful for the welcome to the UES and humbled to be tenants of Gracie Mansion, a home that belongs to the people.”

Zohran Mamdani and Rama's move to the mayor's residence

Mamdani and Rama Duwaji have finally moved to the Gracie Mansion from their humble one-bedroom apartment in Queens. The Instagram post, shared by the mayor, features pictures of him and Rama walking towards the 11,000-square-foot historic home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The post also featured photos of the moving boxes from their old apartment, labelled ‘kitchen,’ pictures from their kitchen garden, and of the produce from it. The post also had a picture of Mamdani addressing the media from outside Gracie Mansion, the movers shifting boxes up to the mansion, the couple holding hands, and opening the doors to their new home.

About Gracie Mansion

While addressing the media outside Gracie Mansion, Mamdani told reporters that he and Ms Duwaji were “humbled to be the latest tenants of the people’s house.”

The mansion has been home to most of New York City’s mayors for decades. It features 5 bedrooms upstairs, a sprawling lawn with views of the East River, a veranda, and downstairs, there is a formal ballroom and dining room. The couple will also have an in-house chef.

According to The New York Times, Mamadani shared that he and Rama plan to redecorate the upstairs residence, with the hope of eventually installing bidets. Additionally, he shared that he was delighted to be back in the borough where he grew up.