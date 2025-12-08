Where is Gracie Mansion? 5 facts on the $100 million estate Zohran Mamdani is moving into

New York City Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, confirmed on Monday that he will leave his one-bedroom apartment in Queens to move to Gracie Mansion, the $100 million estate that serves the official residence of the New York City Mayor. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani land his wife Rama Duwaji will move to the Gracie Mansion in January 2026.(REUTERS)

Mamdani announced on Monday that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, are moving into the Gracie Mansion in January 2026 after taking charge as the mayor of New York City.

"My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," Zohran Mamdani said. "We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbors in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment."

Where is Gracie Mansion? The Iconic 18th Century Residence At The Heart of NYC

Gracie's Mansion stands on East 88th Street and East End Avenue, in Yorksville, in New York City's Upper East Side. It was built was built in 1799 by merchant Archibald Gracie, just at the turn of the 19th Century.

The 12,855 square feet house had been a private residence, before it was allotted for administrative accommodation in the official residence of the mayor of New York City — in 1942.

5 interesting facts on Gracie Mansion

1. It wasn’t always intended to be the mayor’s home

For more than a century, the mansion served as a private home to an ice-cream stand, a concession building, and a museum. It was turned into the NYC Mayor's residence in 1942.

2. Fiorello La Guardia was the first mayor to live there

During WWII, then Mayor Fiorello La Guardia moved in to boost morale and reduce city expenses on mayoral lodging.

3. Not all mayors choose to live there

Some mayors — including Michael Bloomberg and Rudolph Giuliani (for part of his term) — opted not to live in Gracie Mansion, using it mainly for receptions and official events.

4. It is one of the few surviving Federal-style homes in NYC

Gracie Mansion (built in 1799) is one of New York City’s few surviving Federal-style homes and is older than most iconic NYC landmarks.

5. It has undergone many renovations

Gracie Mansion has undergone many restorations, including electrical and climate upgrades, and efforts to return the interior to its early-1800s appearance. The addition of the Wagner Wing took place in 1981–82.