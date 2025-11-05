Everything you wanted to know about Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife Rama Duwaji

New York's next first lady, Rama Duwaji is quite a fashionista and her Instagram page is proof. An artist by profession, she is also an illustrator and animator, known for weaving activism into her art. Zohran Mamdani's ultra stylish wife is New York's new fashion obsession. Meet NYC's first Muslim mayor Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife Rama Duwaji The 28-year-old has a thing for statement neckpieces, rings and you can see her adorned in layered chains and oversized hoop earrings with her casual outfits. The Gen-Z first lady of NYC has an affinity for black and is mostly seen in black ensembles on her Instagram post. For her debut appearance with her husband Zohran Mamdani, she opted for an elegant embroidered top from Palestinian-Jordanian designer named Zeid Hijazi- whose work draws from Palestinian folklore, rebellion and Arab futurism. She paired the look with a velvet and lace skirt by New York-based Ulla Johnson.

Born in Houston, Texas to a family of Syrian descent, her family moved to Dubai when she was 9. She attended the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar and completed her master's in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Duwaji's work has been published in Vogue, BBC, Washington Post and more such reputed publications. Her artwork features themes revolving around Middle Eastern women.

Zohran and Rama found each other on the online dating platform Hinge and fell in love. They got hitched earlier this year in a civil ceremony at the New York City. For her civil ceremony, Rama wore a white knee-length dress with boots, with the wedding photos taken on the subway and the streets, reflecting a unique artistic expression and a blend of different personalities.

Zohran is a mayor of many firsts. He has made history as the first Muslim, Indian-origin, youngest mayor of New York City. His victory is a testament to the generational shift in America's largest city. Zohran is renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair's son, who is married to Indo-Ugandan political scientist Mahmood Mamdani.

Rama Duwaji's civil wedding photos with Zohran Mamdani went viral because of the couple's edgy outfit choices on their D-day.