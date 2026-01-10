Step inside Chitrangda Singh's luxurious Pali Hill home featuring an abstract art collection. Take a video tour

Maximal aesthetics, quirky art, restaurant-style food that is made at home, and more, these are the few key things that best explain Chitrangda Singh's home in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. The actor recently gave a tour of her luxurious home, so meticulously designed and decorated with stunning personal details. Chitrangda singh recently gave a tour of her home. (Instagram/Curly Tales )

Step inside Chitrangda Singh's home

Chitrangda Singh recently appeared on an episode of Curly Tales, and the snippets were shared on Instagram on January 9. The video and pictures offer a sneak peek inside the actor's luxurious haven, which she has decorated with abstract art pieces curated over the years, mismatched furniture to add character, and more. Let's take a look:

The décor

The home blends maximalism with subtle modern luxury. The interior design leans heavily on this moodboard, characterised by nude beige walls, vintage lantern chandeliers in the living room, and a modern abstract chandelier in the hallway. Wooden glass doors and a ceiling-to-floor window allow ample sunlight to flood the spacious balcony.

Apart from the chandelier, Chitrangda chose ceiling lights and single-stand lamps to illuminate her space. A few other details include greenery added through indoor plants, mismatched solid leather and print fabric couches, a vintage wooden mirror, cream-coloured linen curtains, quirky art pieces, vintage wooden cabinets and side tables, and rattan furniture.

Another highlight of Chitrangda's home is her art collection, which includes a Frida Kahlo piece, a woman smoking a cigarette, wire art pieces, a vintage pot, and several other pieces.

Moreover, when praised for the amazing location of her home, the actor confessed that fashion designer Manish Malhotra lives close to her house. Her place is also close to the homes of legendary actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.