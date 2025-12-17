5 seater sofa sets for that cosy fit in your living room spaces; add a new style to your home today
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 09:00 am IST
5 seater sofa sets are perfect for small and medium-sized rooms. Find a list of curated finds to help you shop better.
Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details
₹29,998
Sleepyhead Bae - 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Fabric, Pebble Brown, 5 to 6 Person Sofa) View Details
₹34,799
DaneWood Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set - 3+1+1, for Living Room, Drawing Room, Office & Lounge | Solid Sheesham Wood, Fabric (Brown) View Details
₹35,199
Gaimrao ! Classic 3+1+1= 5 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Modern Fahionalable Sleeper Sofa for Living Room, Dining Room, (3+1+1 Seater Sofa-Off-White Boucle Fabric) View Details
₹49,999
Home furniture Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room and Office 5 Seater Teak Finish Handicraft- Handmade View Details
₹25,999
Gaimrao ! Classic 3+2= 5 Seater Sofa Set Luxury Chesterfield Modern Fahionalable Sleeper Sofa for Living Room, Dining Room, (3+2 Brown Leatherette) View Details
₹32,999
NATRAJ ART & CRAFT Sheesham Wooden 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room | Solid Wood Sofa | Rosewood Sofa Set for Home & Office | Lounge (Natural, 3+1+1 Seater) View Details
₹25,369
Sky Rise Decor Modern Classic 5 Seater Sofa Couch Fabric & Valvet 3+1+1Foootrest Tufted Chesterfield Sofa Living Room and Office (Teal Green) View Details
₹26,999
