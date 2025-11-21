Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji look dreamy and so-in-love in fresh batch of unseen wedding photos

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s love story has gained attention, following the 34-year-old’s successful campaign earlier this year to become the mayor of New York City. Now, photographer Kara McCurdy shared some pictures of the couple's intimate wedding ceremony back in February. In the photos, Mamdani wore a royal blue sherwani, while Duwaji opted for a white, spaghetti-sleeved lace dress. She also added a scarf to go with it and a brown fur coat over the look. Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani in their wedding photos.

Duwaji accessorized with multiple golden chains and dangling earrings. For her hair, she left her bob cut open and styled it in curls. She kept her makeup soft, with winged eyeliner and rosy lips.

Inside Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s intimate wedding

As for the wedding pictures, the couple got clicked at the subway. In every frame shared by the photographer, Mamdani and Duwaji look mesmerized by each other. McCurdy had earlier revealed on social media that she had known Zohran Mamdani for a long time and photographed him during his work, meetings, and everywhere else. His wedding album, however, remains especially meaningful to her.

Kara also mentioned, “A few years ago, Zohran and I went for a run to catch up after spending a few weeks apart. About a mile in, Zohran told me, ‘I think I’m gonna marry this woman,’ and I knew he really meant it.”

Before boarding the train, Duwaji received a bouquet that Mamdani had gotten for her just minutes ago. Recalling the intimate wedding ceremony, McCurdy revealed, “We get onto this really, really, really, really, really, really mobbed train.” She added, “I look up and Rama is just like—goo-goo eyes. Only eyes for Zohran. It felt like just the two of them in the sea of people.”

Zohrani Mamdani and Rama Duwaji's relationship timeline

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji met each other on a dating app in 2021. After they met, sparks flew, and the two began to go on dates. Their dinners swiftly shifted to partnership and marriage. The couple got engaged in October 2024 and held a nikah celebration in Dubai two months later. They opted for a civil ceremony in New York, followed by a three-day celebration in Uganda a few months later.

FAQs

Q. Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Ans. Zohran Mamdani is the mayor-elect of New York City.

Q. For how long did Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji date?

Ans. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji dated for four years.

Q. Who clicked Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s wedding pictures?

Ans. Kara McCurdy clicked Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s wedding pictures.