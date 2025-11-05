From a Hinge match to lavish wedding party in Dubai: All about the love story of Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji

Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York City’s first Muslim mayor - its youngest in over a century. As his political rise has drawn national attention, his personal life has also come into focus, particularly his marriage with Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji. Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4.(AFP)

How Zohran Mamdani met his wife Rama Duwaji

The two first connected in 2021 through the dating app Hinge, Mamdani shared on The Bulwark podcast. It did not begin as a grand political romance and rather a normal match, with messages exchanged and then a meeting that led to more. “There is still hope in these dating apps,” he joked.

Duwaji, who grew up partly in Dubai, had been building her career in the arts. Mamdani, at that point, was gaining visibility in local politics and community organizing.

They kept the relationship mostly private in the early months. But as Mamdani’s profile rose on social media and public forums, particularly after his debated exchange with Andrew Cuomo on The Tucker Carlson Show drew wide commentary, the couple began appearing more frequently in public posts and event photos.

Inside Zohran and Rama’s engagement, nikah celebrations in Dubai

In October 2024, the two got engaged. Two months later, they held a nikah celebration in Dubai, a city closely tied to Duwaji’s family and childhood. The venue was the rooftop of Vida Creek Harbour, overlooking the Burj Khalifa, as per the New York Post.

Visuals shared on Instagram, by LMF florist, showed an all-white floral setting roses, lisianthus, and ruscus arranged against a soft sunset. The images circulated widely and drew both praise and trolling online, mirroring the tone that often surrounds Mamdani’s campaign presence.

A courthouse ceremony in New York followed with a three-day bash in Uganda.

The couple chose a civil marriage earlier this year at the New York City clerk’s office.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Mamdani later described the setting as “very beautiful,” with multiple couples waiting in line, different backgrounds, and shared excitement. In July, they hosted an extended celebration with his family in Uganda.

As Mamdani prepares to take office as the city’s first Muslim mayor, and the youngest in more than a century, Duwaji has continued to maintain a lower-profile, with the couple’s story remaining half-public, half-private, and still very much followed.

FAQs

How did Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji meet?

They matched on the dating app Hinge in 2021.

Where did the couple get married?

They had a civil ceremony at the New York City clerk’s office in early 2025.

Why was the Dubai celebration significant?

Dubai is where Duwaji spent much of her childhood and where her family is based.

Did they have more than one celebration?

Yes, they celebrated in Dubai, New York, and later with family in Uganda.