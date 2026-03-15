Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy Thailand vacation: From bustling cityscapes to a seaside fam wedding

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, are currently vacationing in Thailand. From soaking in the serenity of sun-kissed beaches to strolling through the bustling lanes of Chinatown, the couple appears to be making the most of their getaway, which also included attending a “divine family wedding.” Check out vacation photos from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Thailand trip! (Instagram)

On March 14, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing glimpses of their holiday, followed by her husband posting more pictures of the two enjoying their time together on March 15.

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The couple was also joined by Raghav Chadha’s mother, Alka Chadha. Offering glimpses of their vibrant getaway, Parineeti shared snapshots of bustling squares lined with colourfully lit billboards, streets adorned with pretty red Chinese lanterns, tranquil sea views, a peek into the wedding venue, and plenty of indulgent snacks and coffee stops along the way. Captioning the post with her signature humour, she wrote, “In the land of mango sticky rice, without a single photo of mango sticky rice. JK, some chill time in Chinatown, followed by a divine family wedding. Double win.”

Raghav soon followed with his own set of pictures from the trip, playfully adding, “She posted the first set. My phone had better pictures, so here’s part two.” Here’s a closer look inside their vacation.