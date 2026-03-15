Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy Thailand vacation: From bustling cityscapes to a seaside fam wedding
Here's a look inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's eventful trip to Thailand. Highlights include Chinatown scenes, food walks, and a cute beach wedding.
Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, are currently vacationing in Thailand. From soaking in the serenity of sun-kissed beaches to strolling through the bustling lanes of Chinatown, the couple appears to be making the most of their getaway, which also included attending a “divine family wedding.”
On March 14, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing glimpses of their holiday, followed by her husband posting more pictures of the two enjoying their time together on March 15.
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The couple was also joined by Raghav Chadha’s mother, Alka Chadha. Offering glimpses of their vibrant getaway, Parineeti shared snapshots of bustling squares lined with colourfully lit billboards, streets adorned with pretty red Chinese lanterns, tranquil sea views, a peek into the wedding venue, and plenty of indulgent snacks and coffee stops along the way. Captioning the post with her signature humour, she wrote, “In the land of mango sticky rice, without a single photo of mango sticky rice. JK, some chill time in Chinatown, followed by a divine family wedding. Double win.”
Raghav soon followed with his own set of pictures from the trip, playfully adding, “She posted the first set. My phone had better pictures, so here’s part two.” Here’s a closer look inside their vacation.
A stroll down Chinatown
The first frame shows the couple posing together on a lively Chinatown street, decorated with rows of bright red Chinese lanterns overhead. Behind them stands an ornate traditional Chinese-style gateway painted in vibrant reds, greens, and golds, adding to the festive atmosphere. Around them, the street scene captures small food stalls, colourful signs, and people sitting at tables in the background, summing up the cheerful energy of a daytime stroll through Chinatown.
One image captures a lively night scene in a bustling street in Bangkok. The road is filled with cars and pedestrians, while towering buildings on both sides glow with colourful neon signboards written in Chinese and Thai. Another frame shows a cluster of bright red Chinese lanterns hanging from the ceiling outside a storefront – possibly a restaurant specialising in the popular Vietnamese soup dish, Pho. Beneath them, a glowing neon sign reads, “LOVE ME TRUST ME PHO ME.”
One fascinating snap shows a brightly decorated autorickshaw-style tuk-tuk, adorned with colourful lights, tinsel garlands, and small decorative ornaments, while neon lighting in shades of pink, green, and purple illuminates the interior seats and undercarriage.
Another image shows Parineeti, Raghav, and his mother posing for a cheerful photograph beside a giant pink elephant statue, with a Hello Kitty statue perched atop it. Parineeti smiles at the camera with a coffee in hand, dressed in black overalls layered over a plain white T-shirt, while Raghav stands beside her sipping his drink.
Food, food, and MORE FOOD
The couple posed inside a cosy cafe with warm wooden interiors and soft natural light coming through a large window, standing beside a counter with small decorative figurines lined along the window ledge. Parineeti and Raghav also shared a candid moment inside a stylish bar with dramatic red velvet curtains and dim lighting. The image shows him sitting on a bar chair while the actor leans in for a hug, surrounded by shelves of liquor bottles, vintage decor, and warm ambient lighting.
Another frame captures a vibrant fruit stall displaying neatly packed fresh fruits on ice. Slices of pineapple, mango, watermelon, dragon fruit, and other fruits are arranged in plastic containers and bags with small price tags.
The couple also enjoyed a coconut dessert topped with a scoop of ice cream, mango pieces, and peanuts, served in the coconut shell itself. Commenting on Parineeti’s post, the former MLA mentioned, “My coffee seems to have made it into most of my appearances.”
Another glimpse from their trip shows the couple enjoying a traditional Thai cultural performance at a restaurant. In the clip, a dancer dressed in an ornate Thai costume – complete with a golden headdress, intricate jewellery, and a richly patterned skirt – performs gracefully while holding small lights in her hands. Warm hanging lanterns illuminated the wooden dining space, where guests sat at tables surrounded by lush greenery.
Glimpses from the serene beach wedding
The couple also shared glimpses of the serene seaside setting where the family wedding took place. One photo captures the calm beach under a clear blue sky, while another shows the picturesque venue with a tranquil lagoon framed by palm trees and traditional-style buildings.
Dressed for the celebration, Raghav looked sharp in a black bandhgala with a peach turban, while Parineeti stunned in an ombre peach-maroon kurta set with statement earrings. The wedding decor featured an elegant floral mandap adorned with cascading pink blossoms and lush greenery, set on a raised platform beneath swaying palm trees.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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