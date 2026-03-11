12 months, 13 recharges: Raghav Chadha flags prepaid mobile ‘scam’ in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday raised concerns in Parliament over prepaid mobile recharge practices, arguing that the current system places an unfair burden on consumers. He questioned the 28-day recharge cycle used by telecom companies and restrictions imposed on users once their plans expire. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE; SCREENGRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (PTI)

Taking to social media after his intervention in the House, Chadha said he had raised the issue of what he described as the “loot being perpetrated on Prepaid Recharge Customers in Parliament today.”

“If your recharge runs out, it makes sense for outgoing calls to be blocked, but blocking incoming calls is arbitrary. As soon as the recharge expires, neither can anyone contact you, nor can essential messages like OTPs reach your phone. In emergency situations, the person becomes helpless,” he shared on X.

Chadha also criticised the widely used 28-day recharge cycle, calling it “a scam.”