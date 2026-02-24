Parineeti Chopra turns her love story with Raghav Chadha into a storybook for son Neer: ‘It’s a lifetime of memories'

On Tuesday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of a thoughtful and personal gift for her son. She posted an image of a storybook titled When Love Found Raghav and Parineeti. The book cover featured an illustration of a boy and a girl lying in a garden. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Not sponsored, only obsessed. One of the BEST gifts you could give your child. A story book - Papa & Mumma's love story! I mean This is magic! LOVED creating this with you @book.my.tale Just takes 5 mins; and its a lifetime of memories!”

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently busy raising her son, Neer. Recently, she gave a glimpse into the thoughtfully designed nursery she created for him, and now the actor has shared a special gift she made herself. Parineeti revealed that she created a personalised storybook for Neer that narrates her and Raghav Chadha ’s love story.

She also shared a glimpse from inside the book. It begins with a cute illustration of Raghav and Parineeti and a line that reads, “Mumma felt ‘hey, he's kind and sweet’, papa felt ‘hmm, she seems joyful and loving’.” The story concludes with a picture inspired by their pregnancy announcement post.

This comes after Parineeti recently shared a video of Neer’s nursery. She revealed that she transformed Raghav’s study into a nursery designed to feel “calm and peaceful”. The room features beige and blue tones, an aesthetic wardrobe, vintage carpets and British-style walls.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first met during a chance encounter in London. However, their relationship blossomed while Parineeti was shooting for Amar Singh Chamkila in Punjab. Rumours about their romance began when they were spotted dining together and attending IPL 2023 matches.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra and Harbhajan Singh, among others.

They announced their pregnancy in August last year and welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025. Sharing the news of his birth, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, “He's finally here! Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything..With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”