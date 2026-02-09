Parineeti Chopra responds to influencer calling her politician husband Raghav Chadha ‘handsome’
An influencer couple lauded Raghav Chadha for being instrumental in airport food prices being cut down and Parineeti Chopra responded to them.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha was instrumental in the Centre’s initiative to launch the affordable eating joint Udaan Yatri Cafe at airports. When an Instagram influencer couple lauded the politician for it, with one of them calling him ‘handsome’, his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, responded.
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha react to Instagram influencers Reel
An influencer named Piyush Tripathi took to Instagram to post a Reel of him and his partner getting samosas at the airport. They seem pleased that chai cost them ₹10 and samosa cost them ₹20, despite airport food always being known for being pricy. “Expectation: Airport = mehenga (costly) Reality: ₹20 samosa + ₹10 chai. Fact check passed,” he wrote, sharing the video.
In the video, the influencer also commented that these prices were only possible thanks to Raghav. When he asks his partner, “Kaisa lagta hai Raghav Chadha? (What do you think of Raghav Chadha?)” she replies, “Handsome,” and laughs. Parineeti and Raghav both commented on the post, which has racked up over 9 million views.
Raghav commented, “Haha, hope you enjoyed the samosa!” After the influencer asked Parineeti to also comment, writing, “@parineetichopra ma'am aap bhi acknowledge kar do ab to, sir ka jabardast fan following ho rakkha hai idhar (Parineeti ma’am hope you acknowledge this too, sir has a huge fan following here),” she responded, “(eyes emoji) I totally agree (nervous laugh emojis),” seemingly responding to Raghav being called handsome.
Numerous people commented under the video, seemingly agreeing with the influencer’s take on Raghav's handsome appearance, leaving comments like, “Raghav Chadha is handsome by appearance, outstanding by intellect.” For the unversed, Raghav had raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages available at airports during a discussion on the Indian Aviation Bill 2024 in the Winter Session of Parliament.
About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will soon star in a web series titled Talaash: A Mother's Search on the same OTT platform. In 2023, it was rumoured that Raghav and Parineeti were dating, though the couple remained mum about it.
They got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in May 2023, in the presence of their loved ones, and married in September the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Their son, Neer, was born in October 2025.
