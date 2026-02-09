Edit Profile
    Parineeti Chopra responds to influencer calling her politician husband Raghav Chadha ‘handsome’

    An influencer couple lauded Raghav Chadha for being instrumental in airport food prices being cut down and Parineeti Chopra responded to them. 

    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 7:34 PM IST
    By Neeshita Nyayapati
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha was instrumental in the Centre’s initiative to launch the affordable eating joint Udaan Yatri Cafe at airports. When an Instagram influencer couple lauded the politician for it, with one of them calling him ‘handsome’, his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, responded.

    Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.
    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha react to Instagram influencers Reel

    An influencer named Piyush Tripathi took to Instagram to post a Reel of him and his partner getting samosas at the airport. They seem pleased that chai cost them 10 and samosa cost them 20, despite airport food always being known for being pricy. “Expectation: Airport = mehenga (costly) Reality: 20 samosa + 10 chai. Fact check passed,” he wrote, sharing the video.

    In the video, the influencer also commented that these prices were only possible thanks to Raghav. When he asks his partner, “Kaisa lagta hai Raghav Chadha? (What do you think of Raghav Chadha?)” she replies, “Handsome,” and laughs. Parineeti and Raghav both commented on the post, which has racked up over 9 million views.

    Raghav commented, “Haha, hope you enjoyed the samosa!” After the influencer asked Parineeti to also comment, writing, “@parineetichopra ma'am aap bhi acknowledge kar do ab to, sir ka jabardast fan following ho rakkha hai idhar (Parineeti ma’am hope you acknowledge this too, sir has a huge fan following here),” she responded, “(eyes emoji) I totally agree (nervous laugh emojis),” seemingly responding to Raghav being called handsome.

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra commented on the video.
    Numerous people commented under the video, seemingly agreeing with the influencer’s take on Raghav's handsome appearance, leaving comments like, “Raghav Chadha is handsome by appearance, outstanding by intellect.” For the unversed, Raghav had raised the issue of overpriced food and beverages available at airports during a discussion on the Indian Aviation Bill 2024 in the Winter Session of Parliament.

    About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

    Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will soon star in a web series titled Talaash: A Mother's Search on the same OTT platform. In 2023, it was rumoured that Raghav and Parineeti were dating, though the couple remained mum about it.

    They got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in May 2023, in the presence of their loved ones, and married in September the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Their son, Neer, was born in October 2025.

    • Neeshita Nyayapati
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neeshita Nyayapati

      Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More

