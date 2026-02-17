Edit Profile
    Want to replicate elements from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son Neer's nursery? 6 budget options you can try

    Inspired by Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s serene nursery reveal, here are 6 calming design ideas you can recreate beautifully on a sensible budget.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:19 PM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    FAQs

    When Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her son Neer’s room in her recent YouTube video, two lines stayed with me. “A room that felt like a sanctuary". And “A room that gave us Buddha energy.” Parineeti's choice of words say everything about how modern parenting spaces are shifting. Alongside her husband Raghav Chadha, she has created a nursery that feels calm, intentional and deeply comforting.

    Soft neutrals, warm light and mindful details create a nursery that feels calm, comforting and beautifully grounded. (Ai generated)
    Soft neutrals, warm light and mindful details create a nursery that feels calm, comforting and beautifully grounded. (Ai generated)

    Gone are the loud cartoon walls and overstimulating colour palettes. Parents are instead leaning towards softer tones, natural textures and spaces that soothe both baby and adult. It is less about theme and more about atmosphere. I replayed the video several times, pausing at textures and subtle styling cues. The best part is that you do not need a celebrity budget to recreate that mood. With thoughtful choices, you can bring the same serene energy home.

    6 elements that stood out for me from Neer’s nursery

    1. The transparent white curtains

    The first thing that caught my eye was the way light poured into the room. The sheer white curtains quietly tied everything together. They felt calm and intentional, instantly setting the tone. This is such a smart starting point for a minimal nursery. Soft white sheers filter sunlight beautifully, creating that sanctuary feel. They also give you freedom to add texture or art elsewhere without the space feeling busy. Simple, affordable and transformative.

    2. The cot mobile that everyone will be hunting

    The cot mobile is exactly what baby dreams should look like. Soft pastel animals paired with subtle prints like polka dots and stripes make it feel playful without being loud. It is cute, calming and genuinely easy on the eyes. What I love most is that it keeps the mother in mind, too. Long hours in a nursery call for visual peace. This choice stimulates gently without overwhelming an already tired brain.

    3. The plush off-white rocking armchair

    Every nursery needs a comfortable chair you can truly sink into. A rocking one is ideal for those slow cuddles and bedtime routines, letting gentle movement work its magic. It becomes your corner for feeding, soothing and simply sitting still. If you can, choose a rocking chair that also reclines. That small upgrade makes a big difference during long nights. It gives you a chance for a quick power nap while the baby rests safely in the cot.

    4. Rattan Wardrobe

    Rattan is that sweet spot between vintage charm and modern calm. Parineeti mentioned she is obsessed with rattan and cane, and I completely relate. It is one of the easiest ways to add character while keeping the space soft and timeless. A wardrobe with rattan detailing instantly warms up a nursery. You can even add cane panels to side tables for cohesion. Just pair it with earthy or neutral tones to keep the mood serene and balanced.

    5. Rattan wall scone

    The wall sconces in Neer’s nursery are so simple and well chosen that you will be surprised by how many similar options are available online. They tie in beautifully with the rattan wardrobe detailing and make the whole room feel cohesive. This is such a smart way to layer rattan into a space. Think wall lights, small lamps or chair accents. It adds warmth and character without overwhelming the room.

    6. A classic vintage style carpet

    The one thing we often treat like an afterthought is the carpet. And that is usually where things fall apart. Imagine if they had picked a fluffy, white shag rug. The entire mood would have shifted. This vintage-style option is far smarter. It adds a gentle motif to break up the serene palette, gives you a comfortable spot to sit, and works better for a crawling baby. No long fibres, no trapped dust, no temptation to chew.

    Neer’s Nursery Design: FAQs
    Start with a neutral base. Soft white curtains, warm lighting and earthy tones instantly set the mood. Add texture through rattan accents and a patterned rug rather than spending on heavy décor. It is more about restraint than cost.
    The palette is muted and cohesive. There are no loud prints or harsh contrasts. Everything works together to create a space that feels gentle on the eyes.
    Yes, if used thoughtfully. Rattan wardrobes or light fixtures add warmth without making the room feel busy. Just balance them with calm, neutral colours.
    Overstimulating prints, very bright colours and heavy textures. Keep fabrics breathable, patterns subtle and styling intentional.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

