Want to replicate elements from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s son Neer's nursery? 6 budget options you can try

When Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her son Neer's room in her recent YouTube video, two lines stayed with me. "A room that felt like a sanctuary". And "A room that gave us Buddha energy." Parineeti's choice of words say everything about how modern parenting spaces are shifting. Alongside her husband Raghav Chadha, she has created a nursery that feels calm, intentional and deeply comforting. Soft neutrals, warm light and mindful details create a nursery that feels calm, comforting and beautifully grounded.

Gone are the loud cartoon walls and overstimulating colour palettes. Parents are instead leaning towards softer tones, natural textures and spaces that soothe both baby and adult. It is less about theme and more about atmosphere. I replayed the video several times, pausing at textures and subtle styling cues. The best part is that you do not need a celebrity budget to recreate that mood. With thoughtful choices, you can bring the same serene energy home.

6 elements that stood out for me from Neer’s nursery 1. The transparent white curtains

The first thing that caught my eye was the way light poured into the room. The sheer white curtains quietly tied everything together. They felt calm and intentional, instantly setting the tone. This is such a smart starting point for a minimal nursery. Soft white sheers filter sunlight beautifully, creating that sanctuary feel. They also give you freedom to add texture or art elsewhere without the space feeling busy. Simple, affordable and transformative.