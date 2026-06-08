Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie shares heartwrenching update on missing mom

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie conveyed a poignant message concerning her mother’s disappearance as the search for the 84-year-old progresses into its fourth month. Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie continues to advocate for her mother’s return, urging the public to help and offering a substantial reward for information. (REUTERS)

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on February 1 at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, which initiated a manhunt that includes various law enforcement agencies. Although she has not yet been located, officials suspect that she may have been kidnapped.

Savannah, who resumed her professional duties in April yet remains an advocate for her mother, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram on Sunday, reminding her audience that her mother has yet to be located.

Accompanying a religious image that features the phrase, “Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out,” on her Instagram story, Guthrie included her own note: a straightforward “bring her home” paired with a yellow heart emoji.

Guthrie had earlier posted the similar image in March, along with the caption, “I believe, I believe.”

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