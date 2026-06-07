Nancy Guthrie update: Expert raises alarm over disturbing evidence, offers chilling theory: 'I'm fearful she didn't…'

The quest to locate Nancy Guthrie has taken a more concerning direction. Investigators are still working to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. A retired detective involved in the case now expresses fears that the evidence may indicate a sorrowful conclusion. The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is growing more concerning. Retired detective Jon Buehler expressed fears regarding her survival due to missing ransom demands. (REUTERS)

These apprehensions emerged during a recent interview, in which former detective Jon Buehler elaborated on various details that he believes raise significant doubts about Nancy's survival following the purported abduction. Although authorities have yet to reach any definitive conclusions, Buehler mentioned that certain facts from the scene continue to trouble him.

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Jon Buehler discusses why he believes Nancy Guthrie may not have survived her kidnapping Speaking with NewsNation's Brian Entin, Buehler pointed out that the absence of a specific ransom demand was one of the most significant warning signs in the case, Madatory reported.

The retired detective stated that kidnappers aiming for financial profit usually act swiftly to make contact and offer proof of the victim's survival. In Nancy's situation, he observed that although several ransom notes were allegedly found, law enforcement has not disclosed any concrete demand along with evidence confirming her safety.

"The reason I'm fearful she didn't survive the abduction is kind of twofold," Buehler stated in the interview.

Nancy Guthrie update: Jon Buehler speaks about blood found at Savannah mom's residence The second issue pertained to physical evidence that was allegedly located outside Nancy's residence in Tucson. Buehler stated that a considerable quantity of blood was identified at the location, indicating that a severe injury might have taken place during what appeared to be a struggle.

Additionally, he highlighted Nancy's age and health condition. Buehler remarked that the strain of an abduction could pose significant risks for an individual who is said to rely on a pacemaker and has persistent medical concerns.

Despite his apprehensions, the former detective emphasized that the probe is still very much solvable. Buehler proposed that contemporary technology might eventually yield the breakthrough that investigators require. He highlighted vehicle tracking information, surveillance videos, and digital mapping searches as possible evidence sources. Additionally, he speculated that the perpetrator could have been someone acquainted with Nancy's residence, such as a service worker or delivery driver.

The retired detective also warned that significant clues can occasionally be missed during extensive investigations. He cited previous criminal cases in which vital evidence remained unnoticed for days, or even years, before guiding investigators to solutions.