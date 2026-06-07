Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals which mistake could lead to arrest, ‘if they did a reverse…’

Nancy Guthrie has been unaccounted for over four months, with no arrests made so far, despite a thorough search conducted by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The search for Nancy Guthrie, missing since January 31, continues without any arrests. Experts believe vehicle tracking and analysis of doorbell camera footage may provide leads in this complex investigation overseen by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 84-year-old mother of Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on the evening of January 31. She was reported as missing the subsequent day after her absence from a church service.

Although no suspect has been identified at this time, and Nancy remains unfound, experts have been offering their insights regarding the investigation in an effort to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the woman.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert raises alarm over disturbing evidence, offers chilling theory: 'I'm fearful she didn't…'

Nancy Guthrie update: Expert says driver's careless mistake could lead to arrest Retired Modesto Police Department detective Jon Buehler, who was involved in the Laci Peterson case, stated that there remains a possibility that the investigation could culminate in an arrest.

In an interview with NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, Buehler remarked that modern vehicles facilitate the tracking of movements, implying that if a potential abductor were to search for Nancy's address, they could be more readily identified.

The former detective stated, "If somebody ever plugged her address into a Google search for a Google Maps or whatever, if they did a reverse keyword search on that because those records are maintained for a period of time, to see any random person that would have typed in her address that had a reason to do it and then you'd contact that person and find out why did you put that address."

Earlier, authorities made public doorbell camera recordings featuring a masked person and have submitted DNA samples for analysis at the FBI laboratory in Quantico.

Buehler expresses hope that Nancy Guthrie case will be resolved Buehler further emphasized that tracking vehicles could help rule out or focus on individuals who have valid reasons for visiting Nancy's residence, including delivery personnel. Similar to other criminal specialists, he speculated that a local tradesman or service provider might have been involved in the purported kidnapping upon discovering Nancy's connection to a prominent television figure.

The former police officer continued to hold onto hope that the case could eventually be resolved, even if it required a significant amount of time. He also mentioned that the investigators might already possess a lead that could potentially crack the case; it is merely a question of timing.

Nancy Guthrie Sheriff clarifies slow progress in case At the same time, the sheriff overseeing the investigation into the alleged kidnapping is justifying the slow progress of the case, which has been ongoing for over four months since Nancy was reported missing. He cited laboratory work, scientific protocols, and legal obligations as significant factors contributing to the delays.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos discussed the timeline during an interview with KOLD-TV, a station based in Arizona, clarifying that the effort to locate Nancy is more intricate than many might assume.