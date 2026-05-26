Nancy Guthrie update: New pajamas discovered near her Tucson home could be major breakthrough

Nearly four months after Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Arizona home in the middle of the night, a potentially significant discovery has set social media ablaze. A couple out searching the area say they have found a pajama shirt on what appears to be disturbed ground and the detail is drawing attention. Reported pajama shirt discovery near Tucson sparks fresh theories in Nancy Guthrie case. (via REUTERS)

What was found and where? According to Youtuber JLR Investigates, a couple came across disturbed ground along Highway 79, roughly 30 minutes north of Nancy Guthrie's home along with a pajama shirt lying nearby.

According to a post on X, Ann and Todd from Voices for The Missing, along with JLR INVESTIGATES, were conducting the search when the item was discovered. “A pyjama top has been found on what looks to be disturbed land along Hwy 79. This is about 30 mins North of Nancy Guthrie home. It was recommended authorities be called. Sheriffs are on scene,” the post read.

According to JLRINVESTIGATES on X, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and bagged the pajama shirt to be taken in.

HT.com could not independently confirm the reports and verify the authenticity of the pajama top or whether it is connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

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The detail that has made this discovery particularly significant to followers of the case is that Savannah Guthrie previously stated her mother was taken from her home in the middle of the night wearing her pajama, making any pajama-related find in the area a potential point of interest.