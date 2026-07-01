Heat dome & Europe link: The extreme weather about to hit millions in eastern US as World Cup continues

Millions across eastern US will be under 'major' or 'extreme' heat risks as a sprawling heat dome bears down on the country just as it prepares to celebrate its 250th Independence Day and hosts the Fifa World Cup. Temperatures across large swathes of the US are forecast to reach between 35°C and 40.6°C. (Bloomberg)

The heatwave, according to the US National Weather Service, is set to peak through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, one of the busiest outdoor travel and celebration periods on the American calendar — and collide with a run of outdoor FIFA World Cup fixtures in Miami and Kansas City.

How bad, and where Sweltering conditions have already settled over the US Midwest and South, with forecasters expecting the system to push into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast before parking over the eastern seaboard.

Temperatures across large swathes of the country are forecast to reach between 35°C and 40.6°C (95°F-105°F). When combined with high humidity levels, the heat index — what the temperature actually feels like to the body — could climb to a range of 38°C and 46°C (100°F-115°F), BBC reported.

More than 150 daily record highs are expected to be tied or broken between Tuesday and Saturday, CNN said, citing the National Weather Service. New York could see back-to-back days above 37.8°C (100°F) on Thursday and Friday, and the heat wave could hit Washington, Charlotte, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh too.

It is not only the daytime highs driving concerns. Meteorologists have warned that night-time temperatures won't bring much relief, especially in urban areas that could struggle to cool below 26.7°C (80°F). This matters because the body needs to recover after a punishing day.

"Our bodies can't regulate when the air is so saturated, with how muggy it is," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys told Bloomberg, adding that the risk of heat-related illnesses will rise across the population, and not just among the elderly.

High humidity keeps the air heavy with moisture, which slows evaporative cooling — the process by which sweat draws heat away from the skin as it evaporates. When humidity is high, sweat evaporates more slowly, so the body's natural cooling mechanism becomes far less effective even as it works harder.

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