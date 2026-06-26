UFC Freedom 250: How many people watched Trump's event worldwide? White House card shatters previous records

UFC Freedom 250, held on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, became one of the biggest events in UFC history. The promotion says the card reached around 34 million viewers worldwide, making it one of its most-watched shows ever. FILE PHOTO: Fireworks explode during UFC Freedom 250, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026, Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo (via REUTERS)

The event, created as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, combined a unique venue, major title fights and global streaming coverage.

While the numbers did not reach the level of the Super Bowl or FIFA World Cup, they comfortably set new UFC records and gave the company a major win on the global stage.

UFC Freedom 250: Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria The action inside the Octagon matched the scale of the event. In the main event, Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria with a fourth-round corner stoppage to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Earlier in the night, Ciryl Gane stopped Alex Pereira in the second round to claim the interim heavyweight title.

The rest of the card was equally explosive. Sean O’Malley knocked out Aiemann Zahabi, Josh Hokit beat Derrick Lewis by TKO, Mauricio Ruffy finished Michael Chandler in the opening round, Bo Nickal stopped Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes knocked out Steve Garcia.

Every fight on the seven-bout card ended by knockout or technical knockout, something that had never happened before in a UFC event of this size. The White House setting, fireworks display and packed crowd added to the atmosphere, helping the event attract attention far beyond regular MMA fans.

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Dana White’s White House card sets new UFC streaming marks worldwide According to UFC figures, Paramount+ recorded 17 million viewers across the United States and Latin America. The event averaged 8.2 million live viewers, while the U.S. average alone was about 7 million, the highest domestic audience for a UFC event.

Event Average U.S. Viewers UFC Freedom 250 (2026) 7 million UFC on FOX debut (2011) 5.7 million UFC 324 on Paramount+ (2026) Around 5 million

The UFC said global viewership climbed to roughly 34 million after adding audiences from markets including India, China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom through broadcast partners, UFC Fight Pass and pay-per-view platforms.

The company also reported 126 billion social media impressions and 5 billion engagements during fight week. Those figures helped make UFC Freedom 250 Paramount+’s biggest exclusive live event to date.

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Not everyone viewed the numbers the same way. Some fans praised the event’s reach and accessibility through streaming, while others felt the pre-event predictions had set expectations too high. Still, the final audience figures placed UFC Freedom 250 far above a typical UFC event and confirmed the White House card as one of the promotion’s biggest successes.