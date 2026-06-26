Fact check: Is Raphinha bankrupt after his father ‘secretly kept’ 80% of his image rights? Here’s the truth

The viral post traces back to Brazilian celebrity journalist Léo Dias, who claimed Raphinha found out his father had been keeping around 80% of the money earned from his image rights and sponsorship deals. According to that report, the issue came to light when Raphinha and his wife allegedly tried to buy a luxury mansion but discovered they did not have the money they expected.

A viral social media post claims Barcelona star Raphinha was left nearly bankrupt after discovering that his father had secretly kept 80% of his image rights earnings. The story has spread widely across X and other platforms, but there is no solid evidence proving those claims. While there have been reports of family disagreements over who manages the footballer’s business affairs, the dramatic bankruptcy story remains unverified and has been publicly pushed back by people close to him.

However, no major sports outlet, including ESPN, BBC Sport, or leading Brazilian football publications, has independently confirmed those claims. There is also no official statement from Raphinha, Barcelona or the player’s representatives supporting the story.

Some reports have mentioned that Raphinha’s father previously helped manage parts of his career and that his father-in-law has recently become more involved in football-related decisions. That suggests there may have been changes in who handles his business affairs, but it does not prove the viral 80% image rights claim.

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Raphinha’s wife Natália Belloli reacts to financial crisis rumours The strongest public response has come from Raphinha’s wife, Natália Belloli. Responding to earlier rumours about the family’s finances, she described the reports as “absurd” and said, “Honestly, I think it’s absurd that I have to talk about my financial life. If today we received just 10% of what Raphinha earns, we would still be extremely blessed.”

Her statement directly challenges the idea that the family is facing financial hardship. Raphinha’s cousin has also criticised similar rumours, calling them false.

At the same time, former Brazil international Vampeta had earlier spoken about possible family and financial issues during a podcast, but even he described the information as gossip rather than confirmed fact.

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Based on the available evidence, the claim that Raphinha secretly lost 80% of his earnings and becamebankrupt is not verified. There are signs of changes within his family’s business management, but the most dramatic parts of the story rely on unconfirmed gossip and have not been backed by credible reporting.