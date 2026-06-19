Joe Rogan falls out with Hunter Biden over 'shut the f*** up’ remark on UFC Freedom 250 criticism

Joe Rogan had pushed back against critics who, in his view, were attempting to turn the UFC Freedom 250 event into a “partisan thing.” Hunter Biden appeared unimpressed by the Joe Rogan's stance about UFC Freedom 250 critiques. (L - Hunter Biden/X ; R - Joe Rogan/X)

He argued that simply attending the card did not mean fans or participants automatically supported President Trump’s stance on Iran or other political issues.

“Like, they’re mad at people for being there. Like, ‘Oh, you support Trump.’ Like, it’s a f*cking fight at the White House. Doesn’t mean you endorse foreign policy. Like, shut the f*ck up. Just please. Just please stop,” the UFC commentator said on Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

However, Hunter Biden appeared unimpressed by the 58-year-old commentator’s stance. He publicly took aim at Rogan, criticizing his views and adding another layer to the growing debate surrounding the UFC Freedom 250 event.

Hunter Biden counters Rogan view The son of former US President Joe Biden began by saying he would welcome the opportunity to speak with Rogan face-to-face and explain why many people were upset about the event being held on the South Lawn of the White House.

He also acknowledged the roles Rogan and UFC CEO Dana White played in helping build the promotion into a global powerhouse, describing the UFC as a genuine “success story.”

Biden further emphasized that the criticism has nothing to do with the fans who attended the event. “For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights,” he wrote.