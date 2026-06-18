Dana White declines son’s UFC Freedom 250 tattoo request, offers alternative instead: ‘don’t fight with…’

As UFC Freedom 250 starts to settle in the aftermath, CEO Dana White has been looking back on the event and shared a personal moment, revealing that his son was so impressed he even considered getting an American flag tattoo. UFC CEO Dana White said his son was so impressed he considered getting an American flag tattoo. (Action Images via Reuters)

However, the UFC president didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea, as he revealed he had firmly turned down his eldest son Dana White III’s request to get the tattoo.

“My oldest son texted me today and said, ‘Dad, don’t fight with me, don’t argue with me, but I want to tattoo the American flag on my back,’” White said on TMZ Sports.

White rejected son’s tattoo request Dana White then went on to explain his response, making it clear he shut the idea down firmly. Instead, he even offered his son an alternative suggestion in an effort to steer him away from getting the tattoo.

"I said, 'You are f---ing not tattooing the American flag on your back. I'll buy you an American flag shirt in every color and you can wear it every day for the rest of your life,’” White elaborated his reply to son’s request.

The revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans relating to the moment while others backed White’s decision to stop his son, particularly considering the large area of the body the tattoo would have covered. "