Terence Crawford shares viral photo with Trump from UFC Freedom 250: 'Who would've known?'

Held on the South Lawn on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, the UFC Freedom 250 drew loud crowds, prominent branding, and a noticeable Trump family presence, making it an unusual mix of sport and high-profile pageantry. Donald Trump appeared to recognize Terence Crawford clearly at UFC Freedom 250. (Terence Crawford/ Instagram)

Among those in attendance was Terence Crawford, the boxing star who has helped put Omaha on the global boxing map throughout his career.

Donald Trump also appeared to recognize him clearly at UFC Freedom 250.

Trump turns fan of Crawford at UFC Freedom 250 The encounter unfolded during what was widely viewed as one of the most unusual nights in American combat sports history. A UFC event staged on the White House South Lawn already reflected Trump’s long-standing affinity for combat sports.

Crawford later reflected on his meeting with Trump at Freedom 250, viewing it as a milestone that highlighted how far his journey has taken him from Nebraska to the global stage.

The 38-year-old retired boxer posted an Instagram photo of himself alongside the US President from the event, with Trump smiling and giving a thumbs-up while Crawford points toward him, appearing proud of the moment.