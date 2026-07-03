Keith Mitchell cause of death: What happened to the Saints legend? Details amid shock death at 51

He played for the Saints from 1997 through 2001 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2000. He also played for the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars during his professional football career” the statement read.

"The New Orleans Saints are saddened to learn of the passing of team legend Keith Mitchell. After an outstanding career at Texas A&M, the linebacker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Black and Gold in 1997.

Following the news, the Saints released a statement honoring one of the organization's respected figures.

Keith Mitchell, a former New Orleans Saints linebacker and franchise standout, has died at the age of 51.

His cause of death has not been made public.

The team also extended its condolences to the late franchise legend's family. “The Saints extend their sympathies to the Mitchell family during these challenging times," the team said.

Mitchell's Saints legacy Keith Mitchell entered the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 1997 and spent five seasons with the franchise.

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His defining NFL season came in 2000, when he helped guide the Saints to the NFC West crown and the franchise's first-ever playoff victory. In New Orleans' 31-28 NFC Wild Card win over the St. Louis Rams, Mitchell finished with three tackles and a sack of quarterback Kurt Warner.

His standout performances culminated in a Pro Bowl selection that year.

Career after Saints After leaving New Orleans, Mitchell had brief stints with the Houston Texans in 2002 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003 before bringing his playing career to a close.

Across 94 NFL appearances, Mitchell compiled 408 tackles and 19.5 sacks. His accomplishments extended back to college, where he starred at Texas A&M Aggies football.

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He was inducted into the program's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 after recording 34 career sacks, including 14.5 in his senior season.

Mitchell also earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1995 and All-Big 12 recognition in 1996.