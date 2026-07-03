Terrion Arnold arrest update: What his attorney said about NFL future after Lions exit

Although Terrion Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions on Monday, only hours after a judge set his bond at $1 million in connection with recent kidnapping and robbery charges, the move was not processed as an official waiver until Wednesday. Despite the serious legal situation, Terrion Arnold has reportedly already attracted interest from around the NFL teams. (Tampa Bay Times )

That gives other NFL teams time until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to submit a waiver claim for the 23-year-old defensive back.

When the Lions decided to part ways with the 24th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, many analysts believed the move was driven by the expectation that he could face a significant NFL suspension.

That possibility still remains, but it has not stopped other franchises from exploring the idea of adding Arnold back to their roster.

Arnold drawing NFL interest Despite the serious legal situation, the NFL star has reportedly already attracted interest from around the league, according to comments made by his attorney to USA Today.

Attorney Harvey Steinberg has revealed the former first-round pick has been contacted by three NFL teams and expressed confidence that he is likely to sign with another franchise "within 30 days."