When will Brendan Sorsby be draft eligible? NFL memo clarifies former Texas Tech QB's entry status

Brendan Sorsby’s long-running legal battle with the NFL has finally reached its conclusion. NFL circulated a memo to all 32 teams outlining Brendan Sorsby's draft eligibility status (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

The former college quarterback has officially decided to sit out the 2026 season and will not continue his challenge against the league regarding its decision not to conduct a supplemental draft.

However, attention will now shift to when Sorsby could become eligible to enter the NFL and officially begin his professional career. The former Texas Tech quarterback appears to have already set his sights on the 2027 NFL Draft as the next step in that journey.

When will Sorsby be draft eligible? Adding further clarity to the situation, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the league circulated a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday outlining Sorsby's draft eligibility status.

“A memo was sent today to all NFL teams saying that the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby will not be pursuing any further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft,” Schefter tweeted on X.

The communication provided franchises with guidance on the quarterback's path to the NFL following his decision to sit out the 2026 season and end his legal challenge against the league.