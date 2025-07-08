Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Karnataka HC issues notices to state government, BMRCL

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and the Union government to respond to a legal plea demanding the public release of a key report that led to Bengaluru’s recent metro fare hike, Indian Express reported. The court has given the parties two weeks to submit their replies.(PTI File Photo)

The petition, filed by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, argues that commuters have a right to know the basis on which fares were raised earlier this year, an increase that briefly made Namma Metro the costliest in the country. The court has given the parties two weeks to submit their replies.

Surya’s petition raises concerns over BMRCL’s refusal to publish the report of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which was submitted in December 2024. The committee, chaired by former judge R Tharani, had studied pricing models from metros across India and abroad, including Singapore and Hong Kong, before recommending fare revisions.

Though BMRCL acknowledged receiving the report and implemented fare hikes on February 9 this year, raising maximum fares from ₹60 to ₹90, the report has yet to be shared with the public. Following criticism, including from elected representatives and commuters, BMRCL made partial fare rollbacks on February 14, limiting the hike to 71%.

Surya’s counsel told the court that despite multiple representations made between April and May, BMRCL has failed to disclose the report, claiming it is awaiting government approval, the report further added.

During the hearing, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav expressed concern over the agency's inaction and asked the petitioner's lawyer why even a Member of Parliament was unable to obtain the report.

In a post on social media platform X, Surya criticised the BMRCL’s opacity: “The public deserves to know the contents of this report. Ideally, it shouldn’t require the High Court’s intervention.” He urged the metro authority to release the report without further delay.

Fellow Bengaluru MP P C Mohan echoed the demand, stating, “Transparency shouldn’t require a court order. Bengaluru commuters deserve to know how metro fares are fixed.”

The petition also cites practices from other Indian metro networks, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, where fare-related reports have been made publicly accessible. Surya contends that BMRCL, being a public body, is bound to uphold transparency and not burden citizens with arbitrary fare decisions.

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing in two weeks.

