Bengaluru women commuters demand Karnataka High Court to reconsider bike taxi ban amid legal battle

The ongoing legal battle over bike taxis in Karnataka intensified on Wednesday as women commuters joined the fray, urging the High Court to reconsider the state-wide ban. Representing their interests, a senior advocate emphasized that for many women, especially those with limited income or non-traditional work hours, bike taxis offer a crucial mix of affordability, convenience, and safety, news agency PTI reported. Bike taxi services were banned in Karnataka on June 16.(Photo: HT)

The Karnataka High Court is hearing appeals from Ola, Uber, and Rapido challenging an April ruling that halted their bike-taxi services. The earlier decision, citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act due to a lack of state guidelines under Section 93, effectively banned operations from June 16.

In this light, the advocate highlighted that other states have taken a regulatory approach rather than imposing outright bans. She cited examples from West Bengal and Rajasthan, where safety measures like background checks and police verification are mandated. Bike taxis, with proper oversight, can be safer and more inclusive, she said, referencing a KPMG study supporting their relative safety.

Meanwhile, Uber’s counsel criticized the ban as outdated, arguing that platforms like Uber are facilitators, not operators, and that Bengaluru’s metro covers only a fraction of the city. Bike taxis are vital for last-mile connectivity, he said, pointing to increased congestion, up 18 per cent since the ban, as a consequence.

He also dismissed women’s safety concerns as a smokescreen driven by auto-rickshaw unions trying to maintain dominance. He urged the state to create proper regulations rather than resist innovation.

(With inputs from PTI)