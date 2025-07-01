Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Bengaluru auto rickshaw fares set to rise for first time since 2021. Check new rates here: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jul 01, 2025 12:18 PM IST

Bengaluru's auto-rickshaw fares will increase for the first time since 2021, with new rates set at ₹36 for the first 1.9 km.

Bengaluru is set to see its first auto-rickshaw fare hike since 2021, with the state government approving a long-pending revision. Under the new rates, commuters will pay 36 for the first 1.9 km, up from 30, and 18 per additional kilometre, instead of the current 15, the Deccan Herald reported.

Auto rickshaw fare hike in Bengaluru: Under the new rates, commuters will pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36 for the first 1.9 km, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 per additional kilometre.(Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Auto rickshaw fare hike in Bengaluru: Under the new rates, commuters will pay 36 for the first 1.9 km, up from 30, and 18 per additional kilometre.(Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has approved the fare adjustment proposed by the District Transport Authority (DTA), led by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G. The final clearance from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected soon, the report said.

The revision follows recommendations from a five-member panel that studied urban traffic patterns and consulted with auto unions and stakeholders. While major unions like the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) and the Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union (AATDU) had demanded a higher base fare of 40 and 20 per kilometre, the panel opted for a moderate 20 per cent hike.

The fare hike had faced delays, partly due to concerns over competition from app-based bike taxis. With the state government banning bike taxis from June 16, the path was cleared for the revision.

This marks only the third fare adjustment for Bengaluru autos in over a decade. While many drivers welcome the move amid rising fuel and maintenance costs, concerns remain. Raghu Narayan Gowda of the Peace Auto Union criticized the non-rounded fares, citing difficulties in fare calculation and challenges in recalibrating meters, a process that could take up to six months.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru auto rickshaw fares set to rise for first time since 2021. Check new rates here: Report
