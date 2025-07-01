Driving on Bengaluru NICE Road gets costlier from July 1: Here’s what you'll pay

Toll rates on Bengaluru’s NICE Road (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Road) have been revised and will be applicable from midnight of July 1, Deccan Herald reported. The hike is part of a scheduled update under the concession agreement signed between NICE Ltd.(FILE)

The hike is part of a scheduled update under the concession agreement signed between NICE Ltd. and the Karnataka government on September 4, 2000, the report further added.

Commuters on two-wheelers and in cars will see a marginal increase of ₹3 to ₹5 per single journey, depending on the route and distance. Buses will have to shell out an additional ₹10 to ₹25, while trucks will also pay higher rates across all sections.

With BMTC buses operating on various NICE Road stretches, especially those linking Electronics City, Tavarekere, and Banashankari, the state-run corporation is expected to factor in the toll revision and possibly pass the cost on to passengers.

Revised charges

Hosur Road to Bannerghatta Road (8.74 km): ₹65 for cars, ₹195 for buses, ₹128 for trucks, ₹30 for two-wheelers

Bannerghatta Road to Kanakapura Road (6.79 km): ₹48 for cars, ₹155 for buses, ₹98 for trucks, ₹15 for two-wheelers

Kanakapura Road to Cloverleaf Junction (4.36 km): ₹35 for cars, ₹95 for buses, ₹60 for trucks, ₹10 for two-wheelers

Cloverleaf Junction to Mysuru Road (3.88 km): ₹33 for cars, ₹85 for buses, ₹50 for trucks, ₹10 for two-wheelers

Mysuru Road to Magadi Road (9.55 km): ₹70 for cars, ₹205 for buses, ₹140 for trucks, ₹30 for two-wheelers

Magadi Road to Tumakuru Road (7.48 km): ₹55 for cars, ₹160 for buses, ₹105 for trucks, ₹25 for two-wheelers

Link Road (8.10 km): ₹75 for cars, ₹200 for buses, ₹135 for trucks, ₹23 for two-wheelers

The revisions affect thousands of daily commuters who use NICE Road as a quicker, albeit tolled, alternative to navigate across Bengaluru's peripheries.

