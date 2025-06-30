Bengaluru flyer’s rant on airport bathroom tap goes viral: 'Deserves a place in hell'

A Bengaluru flyer’s sharp critique of a tap design at Kempegowda International Airport has stirred a conversation online, with many echoing his frustration over what they call a poorly designed, over-engineered bathroom fixture. The image shows a sleek metal fixture with three identical cylindrical arms.(X/@curiousharish)

"Whoever approved this tap design at Bangalore airport deserves a special place in hell," the flyer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an image of the tap system that appears to be installed in the airport.

The image shows a sleek metal fixture with three identical cylindrical arms, likely meant to dispense soap, water, and air for drying, accompanied by small instructional labels placed just above them on the wall.

How did the X users react?

The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with others who have used the same washroom setup.

One user complained that the design is minimal but confusing, saying “minimalism at the cost of intuitive design” has made even a basic task like handwashing unnecessarily complicated. Another added that the only part of the setup that stands out is the “Dyson branding,” with nothing else giving users a clear indication of what each nozzle does.

Several others chimed in to call it “inefficient,” with one person noting, “My hands touch the basin every time, which is disgusting.” Another traveller said they were unsure where the water would come from and ended up drying their hands before even managing to wash them.

The tap design, though sleek and futuristic in appearance, is being widely panned for its confusing layout, lack of intuitive markings, and impractical use in a high-traffic public space.

While Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 has received global recognition for its architecture and eco-friendly aesthetics, this viral complaint has sparked a fresh conversation on the difference between looking good and working well.

