Hand-in-hand, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar signal unity amid CM switch rumours

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dismissed speculation of a rift within the state government and declared that the Congress administration would complete its full five-year term, calling it "as solid as a rock."

He made the remarks at a press interaction in Mysuru, standing alongside Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with both leaders holding hands in a symbolic show of unity.

“This government will be as solid as a bande (rock) for five years,” Siddaramaiah said, alluding not just to the government’s stability but also referencing Shivakumar, whom supporters often nickname ‘bande’ for his perceived political resilience.

Asked directly whether he and Shivakumar were on good terms, Siddaramaiah responded with a smile, “We are on good terms.” He then raised Shivakumar’s hand in front of the media to underline the camaraderie. Shivakumar, standing beside him, nodded in agreement as the Chief Minister added, “We don’t listen to what others say,” in response to questions about alleged efforts to create divisions between the two leaders.

The statements come amid fresh rumours about a possible leadership change in Karnataka later this year. The speculation gained momentum after Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain recently suggested that Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become Chief Minister in the next two to three months. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna too hinted at “revolutionary” political changes expected post-September.

Despite such chatter, Siddaramaiah brushed off the claims, choosing instead to take a dig at the BJP. He accused the opposition party of deliberately spreading misinformation. “BJP leaders are experts in lying,” he said, targeting BJP leader B Sriramulu, who claimed Siddaramaiah wouldn’t be inaugurating the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year.

Siddaramaiah turned the question on reporters: “Will I inaugurate it or not?” When they replied in the affirmative, he smiled and said, “Then fine.” He also questioned Sriramulu’s credibility: “He has lost how many times? Both in Parliament and Assembly elections. How can someone who keeps losing predict the future?”

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, is visiting the state and is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with party legislators. When asked about this, Siddaramaiah said, “He is the AICC in-charge General Secretary. He will seek opinions from MLAs, hear their concerns, and discuss what needs to be done to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job.”

The show of solidarity between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar comes as a signal to the party rank and file, and the opposition, that the top leadership remains united for now, despite swirling political speculation.

(With PTI inputs)