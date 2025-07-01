Bengaluru police officer killed in hit-and-run accident while transporting drug suspects

In a shocking incident, a police sub-inspector (PSI) from the Talaghattapura station was killed in a hit-and-run accident while transporting two drug case accused on the night of June 24, 2025. The deceased has been identified as Mahboob Guddahalli, aged 40, who passed away in the early morning hours of June 29, Sunday, after a week-long battle for survival. Bengaluru hit-and-run accident: CCTV footage showed that a truck rear ended the PSI's car at high speed, and then fled the scene.

He was a 2016 batch officer selected under the in-service quota. The incident occurred at around 2:30 am near Surya Nagar, in the Hebbagodi limits, when PSI Guddahalli was travelling with two accused persons, identified as Sayed Wasim and Sayed Amir, who are both linked to a major drug case.

Hindustan Times accessed CCTV footage of the incident, which showed that the vehicle was struck by an unidentified truck from the rear. It then fled the scene, leaving the officer critically injured.

Following the accident, the suspects fled the scene, leaving PSI Guddahalli to endure severe injuries. The PSI sustained a rib fracture and multiple bruises on his thigh. Despite immediate medical attention, Guddahalli developed complications in the days that followed and his condition deteriorated steadily, after which he succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the hit-and-run case and are searching for the truck driver responsible for the collision. The police are also continuing their efforts to locate the suspects, Wasim and Amir, who are still at large after fleeing the scene of the accident, an officer said. Officials are however not probing the angle of Wasim and Amir's possible involvement in the accident, he said.