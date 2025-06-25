Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘Our livelihoods impacted’: Bengaluru bike taxi owners approach Karnataka HC to challenge ban

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 25, 2025 09:41 AM IST

 Two bike owners have challenged Karnataka's ban on bike taxis in the High Court, arguing it violates their right to earn a living. 

Days after Karnataka enforced a state-wide ban on bike taxis, two individual bike owners have approached the Karnataka High Court and challenged it, saying it violates their right to earn a living, news agency PTI reported.

The ban on bike taxis came into effect on June 16 in Bengaluru and across Karnataka.(Photo: HT)
The ban on bike taxis came into effect on June 16 in Bengaluru and across Karnataka.(Photo: HT)

ALSO READ | Karnataka MP demands fare cap for autos amid ban on bike taxis

Unintended consequences of the ban

The ban was aimed at curbing illegal and unregulated operations, but has caused a spike in traffic congestion in Bengaluru as well as a sharp increase in auto and taxi fares across platforms.

ALSO READ | After bike taxis, Bengaluru traffic cops target auto drivers for overcharging, improper documents: Report

On the legal front, the ban stems from an April ruling by a single judge that barred registration of bikes as transport vehicles, citing a lack of proper guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The order, which took effect June 16, also stopped the issuance of contract carriage permits for two-wheelers.

A senior advocate representing the petitioners on Tuesday told a Division Bench that the ban contradicts the Motor Vehicles Act, the PTI report said. He emphasized that the law permits two-wheelers to be registered as transport vehicles, and that the state government has no authority to override this by denying permits.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic worsens by 18% within a week of bike taxi ban: Report

Aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido backed the appeals, which challenged the state’s refusal to register bikes independently of these platforms. The advocate clarified that vehicle registration is a central function and cannot be withheld by the state arbitrarily.

He further contended that the state’s sweeping prohibition oversteps constitutional limits, infringing on the fundamental right to pursue one’s livelihood.

He also emphasized that individuals are entitled to make personal choices about how they wish to commute, whether by bike taxi, metro, or bus, and the government cannot dictate or restrict that freedom without solid legal backing.

“A blanket refusal to register an entire class of vehicles - like motorcycles - is not backed by the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said, as quoted in the report.

“If there are safety concerns, the state should address them through policy - not by outright prohibition,” he added.

The matter is set to continue on June 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Our livelihoods impacted’: Bengaluru bike taxi owners approach Karnataka HC to challenge ban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On