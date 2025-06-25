‘Our livelihoods impacted’: Bengaluru bike taxi owners approach Karnataka HC to challenge ban

Days after Karnataka enforced a state-wide ban on bike taxis, two individual bike owners have approached the Karnataka High Court and challenged it, saying it violates their right to earn a living, news agency PTI reported. The ban on bike taxis came into effect on June 16 in Bengaluru and across Karnataka.(Photo: HT)

Unintended consequences of the ban

The ban was aimed at curbing illegal and unregulated operations, but has caused a spike in traffic congestion in Bengaluru as well as a sharp increase in auto and taxi fares across platforms.

On the legal front, the ban stems from an April ruling by a single judge that barred registration of bikes as transport vehicles, citing a lack of proper guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The order, which took effect June 16, also stopped the issuance of contract carriage permits for two-wheelers.

A senior advocate representing the petitioners on Tuesday told a Division Bench that the ban contradicts the Motor Vehicles Act, the PTI report said. He emphasized that the law permits two-wheelers to be registered as transport vehicles, and that the state government has no authority to override this by denying permits.

Aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido backed the appeals, which challenged the state’s refusal to register bikes independently of these platforms. The advocate clarified that vehicle registration is a central function and cannot be withheld by the state arbitrarily.

He further contended that the state’s sweeping prohibition oversteps constitutional limits, infringing on the fundamental right to pursue one’s livelihood.

He also emphasized that individuals are entitled to make personal choices about how they wish to commute, whether by bike taxi, metro, or bus, and the government cannot dictate or restrict that freedom without solid legal backing.

“A blanket refusal to register an entire class of vehicles - like motorcycles - is not backed by the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said, as quoted in the report.

“If there are safety concerns, the state should address them through policy - not by outright prohibition,” he added.

The matter is set to continue on June 25.

