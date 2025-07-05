Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro may open by August 15, says BMRCL Chief: Report

After months of anticipation, the Bengaluru Metro’s much-delayed Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Electronic City, is now expected to open by August 15, according to top officials at the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Indian Express reported. BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao.(X/M Maheshwar Rao)

The announcement follows a citizen-led protest rally organized by BJP MPs and MLAs on Saturday, demanding the immediate commissioning of the stretch.

(Also read: 'Bengaluru existed before IT boom’: Viral post counters city's retirement-town label)

The event, held under the banner “Yellow Line na open maadi (Open Yellow Line)”, drew attention to growing commuter frustration over the delay in connecting major tech and industrial corridors of the city.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao said the Yellow Line has received its third train, and final testing is currently underway. Since the corridor is designed for driverless, automated trains, an independent safety assessment is in progress, the report further added.

According to the publication, due to limited rolling stock availability, operations on the Yellow Line will begin on a modest scale. Only three trains will be available initially, with a 20-minute headway between services. The trains will stop at five to six key stations during the early phase.

Rao added that full-scale service will be ramped up gradually. BMRCL is expecting two new trains every month from August onwards from the Titagarh Rail System. Data on ridership and commuter flow to Bommasandra will inform future adjustments.

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, who spearheaded the protest alongside Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, also demanded transparency from BMRCL on its fare pricing strategy.

A recent fare fixation report recommending over 100% hike in Metro fares has drawn criticism from commuters, prompting calls for the report to be made public.

(Also Read: ‘Why is she even here?’: Canara Bank official faces backlash for not understanding Kannada. Watch)