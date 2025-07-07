Karnataka woman duped of 3.16 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam by fake police

A 40-year-old woman from Mangaluru lost over ₹3.16 crore after falling prey to a sophisticated online scam in which fraudsters impersonated law enforcement officers and manipulated her into transferring the money under the pretext of a so-called "digital arrest", the police said. It all began on June 6 when the woman received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the National Crime Reporting Portal.

According to news agency PTI, the woman, who has requested that her identity be withheld, filed a complaint at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station, detailing how the scam unfolded over nearly three weeks.

How the scam unfolded

According to her statement, it began on June 6 when she received a phone call from a person claiming to be from the National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The caller alleged that a SIM card registered in her husband’s name was being misused in criminal activity. The call was then escalated through several individuals, one of whom posed as a public prosecutor.

Over the days that followed, the woman was coerced into sharing personal and financial details. She was assured that any funds transferred to the accounts provided by the callers would be returned following a “verification process.”

Believing she was cooperating with law enforcement, she transferred a total of ₹3.16 crore to multiple bank accounts between June 10 and June 27.

Police said the scam involved several individuals impersonating officials and using psychological pressure tactics to maintain control. The woman only approached authorities after confiding in her children, realising too late that she had been defrauded.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, officials confirmed.

Police also noted that similar cases have recently surfaced, including one in Hyderabad, and urged the public to remain cautious when dealing with unknown callers claiming to represent government or enforcement agencies.

