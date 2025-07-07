Bangalore University Dalit professors allege caste bias, threaten to quit: Report

A group of Dalit faculty members at Bangalore University have threatened to resign from their administrative roles, alleging caste-based discrimination in appointments to statutory posts and denial of service-related benefits, Indian Express reported. The letter, dated July 2 was signed by ten senior professors currently holding key administrative positions.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Jayakara Shetty, the professors said they were being systematically sidelined and denied recognition for their contributions to university administration, the report added.

The letter, dated July 2 and signed by ten senior professors currently holding key administrative positions, said that despite years of service in both academic and administrative capacities, they have been given only “supervisory” roles without actual authority or acknowledgement. They described this as a “discriminatory policy” that targets Dalit faculty members.

(Also Read: Bengaluru-based Malayali couple booked in ₹40 crore chit fund scam, over 260 investors cry foul: Report)

According to the publication, the professors also noted that the university had earlier provided them with earned leave (EL) encashment and compensation for their administrative duties, benefits that have now been discontinued without explanation.

Repeated appeals and representations to the university, they said, have gone unanswered.

The group emphasised that their move is not just a personal protest, but a collective stand against what they called “systemic exclusion” and denial of fair entitlements.

“We are working in statutory positions without full charge and without any earned leave benefits, despite putting in significant time and effort,” one of the professors told The Indian Express, requesting anonymity. “There’s been no response to our letters. This is clearly a systemic effort to marginalise Dalit faculty.”

University response

In response, the university, in a communication seen by The Indian Express, acknowledged the contributions of faculty serving as Coordinators, Directors, Special Officers, and Chairs of Study Centres. These roles, the university said, are recognised as “essential services” equivalent to department chairpersons, and carry similar levels of accountability.

However, the communication explained that in some departments, the position of Head has not been formally sanctioned due to the lack of approved bylaws. Until those bylaws are amended, the university said it is utilising the services of Coordinating Officers in these roles.

(Also Read: Bengaluru bike taxi riders use WhatsApp to dodge ban, contact commuters directly: Report)